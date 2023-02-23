NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) have successfully completed 29km section of double-circuit transmission line from Bolan to Gwadar.

It will enable import of additional 100MW from Iran through the said transmission line. The import of additional power from Iran will be beneficial for the people of Gwadar and Makran divisions in terms of power adequacy, reduction in load shedding and will increase the confidence of the key business players and investors to tap the opportunities provided by the Gwadar region for their potential businesses.

It is worth mentioning here that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan, the NTDC has completed the said project within minimum possible time and after testing, it has been energized accordingly. The federal minister has appreciated the NTDC management on successful completion of the project.

