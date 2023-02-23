AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Feb 23, 2023
Opinion

Markets bracing for ‘no landing’ world economy scenario curb risk appetite

Naomi Rovnick | Davide Barbuscia Published February 23, 2023
Markets, bracing for a “no landing” scenario where global economic growth is resilient and inflation stays higher for longer, are dialling back appetite for both risk assets and government debt.

For months, investors have bet on global growth softening just enough to cool inflation and persuade hawkish central banks to pause their rate hikes.

The notion of the US Federal Reserve and other central banks using monetary tightening to engineer a mild, soft landing before pivoting to avoid a deep recession has supported a cross-asset rally since October, depressed the dollar and sent capital flowing into emerging markets.

But recent data reflecting still tight jobs markets has traders entertaining a new scenario where economic growth holds up and inflation remains sticky.

That means rates could be pushed higher too - a negative for risk assets. World stocks hit one-month lows on Wednesday, while Wall Street had its worst day of the year so far on Tuesday.

“We’ve gone from softer landing to no landing - no landing being that (financing) conditions will remain tight,” said David Katimbo-Mugwanya, head of fixed income at EdenTree Asset Management.

US jobs growth accelerated sharply in January, US and German inflation remained high, while US and European business activity rebounded in February.

Investors have now ditched expectations for rate cuts later this year and renewed their bets on higher rates, which in the US are now seen peaking in July at about 5.3%, up from about 4.8% in early February.

Deutsche Bank said this week it expects European Central Bank rates to peak at 3.75% from 3.25% previously.

China’s reopening, an easing in Europe’s gas crisis and strong US consumer spending “are probably more bearish than positive for markets,” said Richard Dias, founder of macro-economic research house Acorn Macro Consulting.

“We’re getting into a situation where good news is bad news,” he said.

For Paul Flood, head of mixed assets at Newton Investment Management, “if wage growth stays high and demand stays high, then the Fed will push up interest rates further and that’s not a good environment for equity or bond markets.”

Bond prices fall, and yields rise, when expectations of higher rates on cash make their fixed interest payments less appealing. Stocks typically move lower when bond yields rise to account for the extra risk of owning shares.

US 10-year Treasury yields are near their highest since November at almost 4%, up from a January low of 3.3% . An index measuring the dollar against other major currencies is set for its first monthly gain in five as rate-hike bets lift the greenback.

GOODBYE RECESSION RISK?

In December, most economists expected the US economy to contract slightly this year but the consensus now is for 0.7% growth. Fed officials have signalled that they will likely keep raising rates for longer than previously forecast.

Euro zone recession expectations mostly faded in mid January as energy prices tumbled. Economists polled by Reuters see inflation in the bloc remaining above its 2% target into 2025 as growth holds up.

“The road map was one of a shallow recession and declining inflation,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. “That consensus is being challenged by the data.”

Many investors still believe inflation will subside, and see recent strong data as probably supported by one-time factors such as an unseasonably mild winter and the remainder of consumer savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.—Reuters

US European Central Bank US Federal Reserve Deutsche Bank interest rates global economy us jobs economic crisis global economic growth Gas crisis infaltion debts recession

