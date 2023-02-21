AVN 65.82 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.88%)
BAFL 30.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
DFML 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
DGKC 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.56%)
EPCL 46.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
HUBC 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KAPCO 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.96%)
OGDC 91.23 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.31%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.18%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.47%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 116.14 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 28.4 (0.7%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 195.8 (1.37%)
KSE100 40,950 Increased By 276.2 (0.68%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 107.7 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rothschild & Co delegation meets Dar, discusses roadmap for economic recovery

  • Dar expresses commitment to completing IMF programme, according to Finance Division statement
BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 08:37pm
Follow us

A delegation of Rothschild & Co comprising Eric Lalo, Partner and Thibaud Fourcade, Managing Director called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Finance Division.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division participated in meeting that took place at Finance Division.

FM Ishaq Dar greeted the delegation and shared the economic outlook of the country and said that despite challenging economic situation, the government is steering the economy of the country towards stability and growth.

He shared that as finance minister, he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the present government is committed to complete the present programme and fulfill all international obligations.

IMF revises Pakistan’s GDP growth projections downward

The Rothschild & Co delegation briefed the Finance Minister on Company’s profile and its financial services provided to various countries across the world. The delegation supported the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting the fiscal and monetary stability and expressed confidence on achieving sustainable economic development due to pragmatic policies of the government.

The meeting discussed the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan and possible roadmap for economic recovery leading to sustainable growth and development. The delegation was of the view that positives in the economy had to be highlighted vigorously globally.

The finance minister appreciated Rothschild’s positive intentions for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar Rothschild & Co

Comments

1000 characters

Rothschild & Co delegation meets Dar, discusses roadmap for economic recovery

ADB proposes up to $25bn development support to India

Rupee registers decline, settles at 262.51 against US dollar

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan steps down

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine

Hikes continue: Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Accountability court revokes non-bailable arrest warrant for Shahid Khaqan in LNG case

Fawad says PTI's ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ to commence tomorrow

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court again defers Imran Khan's indictment

KSE-100 rises 0.68% amid thin trading volumes

Read more stories