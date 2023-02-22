AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries

Reuters Published February 22, 2023
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended at a one-month low on Wednesday under broad selling pressure piled on by rising global political tensions and worries that U.S. rate hikes will end up slowing down the world’s economy.

The Nikkei lost 1.34% to close at 27,104.32, lowest since Jan. 23, and posted its steepest daily decline since Jan. 19.

There were just 15 gainers in the index against 209 decliners while one stock remained unchanged.

The broader Topix fell 1.11% to 1,975.25.

Japan’s Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks

Bellwether stocks such as job search provider Recruit Holdings and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing were among the biggest drags on the market.

Fast Retailing dropped 1.83%, as weak outlooks from U.S. retailers Home Depot and Walmart dented confidence. Recruit fell 2.17%.

“It seems to be driven by the declines on Wall Street, stoked by both yield rises but also geopolitical fears,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist with Saxo Markets in Singapore.

Market participants were also nervous ahead of Japanese inflation data due on Friday and central bank governor nominee Kazuo Ueda’s appearance before parliament on the same day, Chanana added.

The yen was also under pressure, as was the Japanese bond market following an unexpected rebound in U.S. business activity that raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates this year.

Meanwhile, a survey on Tuesday showed Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace in 30 months in February and on Wednesday a Reuters poll showed manufacturers’ mood was gloomy and the service sector sentiment slid for a second month.

Ratcheting up geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Russia’s last major nuclear arms treaty with the United States.

A broker downgrade weighed on insurer T&D Holdings, which dropped 5.9%. Pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo led gainers with a 3.32% rise.

