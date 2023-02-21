NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 9 in the Toshakhana case, Aaj News reported.

The call-up notice, dated February 17, was made public hours after the anti-graft watchdog chairman Aftab Sultan stepped down, after reportedly refusing to "toe the line".

"The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," the NAB said in its notice.

The NAB inquiry has revealed that Imran, during his tenure as premier, retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

The gifts include:

— Rolex wristwatch no. M228206-0036, 43.6470

— Rolex wristwatch no. M126331-0014, 2G367435

— Rolex wristwatch no. M1I6700LS001,(999927K8) Oyster S

— One iPhone presented by Qatar's army chief dated 14/11/2018

— Rolex wristwatch no. Yacht-Master, Oyster, Serial no.068A7072. Model 116680

— Rolex wristwatch (No.E67574V3), pair of cufflinks, one ring, and unstitched cloth of pants and coat from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia dated 18/09/2020.

— Graff gift set containing one Graff wristwatch Master Graff Special Edition Mecca Timepiece, One 18K gold and diamond Graff Pen, ring, and pair of cufflinks with a micro painting of Mecca.

The anti-graft watchdog asked Imran and his wife to appear before the combined investigation team at the NAB Rawalpindi office on March 9 and record his statement in this regard.

In November last year, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Indictment deferred

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad sessions court deferred the indictment of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing in which the legal team of the former PM sought another exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds.

The lawyer said that some x-rays are to be conducted of the PTI chairman on February 28.

He is being granted an exemption every time, the judge said.

During the last hearing, the court had deferred Imran’s indictment and summoned him on February 21 (today).