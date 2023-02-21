Maryam blames PTI govt for economic mess

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, on Monday, blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the current economic mess and vowed that her party leadership will steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.

She stated these while chairing the organizational meeting of Rawalpindi Division which was also attended by former prime minister and PML-N senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Interior Minister and party’s president for Punjab chapter Rana Sanaullah and other senior leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Dr Afnanullah, Talal Chaudhry, Tahira Aurangzeb, Sheikh Aftab, Malik Abrar, Hanif Abbasi, and others.

In her address to the meeting, Maryam Nawaz maintained that the current government is not responsible for the high inflation in the country, adding that the people know that the economic collapse and inflation were brought by the former government of ex-premier Imran Khan.

She was of the opinion that it will take some years to recover from the current economic destruction caused during the past four years to the country. However, she maintained the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will pull the country out of the prevailing economic challenges. “Nawaz Sharif will return and everything will be all right,” she added.

In the past, she added that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have always delivered whenever they were handed over the county in crisis. “This time around too, they will pull the country out of the challenges,” she maintained.

The PML-N leader also claimed that various PTI leaders are “begging” her party leadership to accept them in the party.

Referring to the cases against PTI chairman Imran Khan, she claimed that the cases against Imran Khan were not made on the basis of political revenge. “Everyone in the East and the West knows that Imran Khan has lied in the Tyrian White case,” she alleged. Further criticizing the PTI chairman, she alleged that Imran Khan has committed “robberies” in Toshakhana and also “proven guilty” in foreign funding case.

Talking about the PML-N organizational set-up, she said that the party will be made functional at all levels, adding that women and youth will be brought forward while the party’s social media, women and youth wings will be expanded further.

The meeting was attended by district presidents and the general secretary of Rawalpindi Division. Earlier, upon arrival, senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was warmly welcomed by the party workers and Maryam Nawaz.

