AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The audios are absolutely illegal

Anjum Ibrahim Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

“I think we have to take credit where its due.” “Well the reign of Shahbaz Sharif and company began on 29 November after Bajwa, the most maligned man in our history, was replaced by….”

“I find it baffling. Here is the office that renders the incumbent the most powerful man in the Land of the Pure, a man who can raise his pinky and all parliamentarians wag their…their…whatever it is they wag to indicate complete obedience, and yet he is guided by the Team He Installed (THI) to extend his tenure yet again and….”

“General the very much retired Bajwa did not raise his pinky which is why…”

“Hey The Khan has forbidden his Pinky from taking any mursheds other than himself.”

“Zulfi Bukhari in the audio tape…”

“The audios are illegal; by the way The Khan did not sport the green ring on his pinky finger as he sat next to Yasmin Rashid …”

“Why because it’s the decade of videos and these guys are…”

“Just shut up but that is not why I think our system is worthy of credit. I was amazed at Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) defining a death cell in her interview.”

“Why was she kept in a death cell when she was not on death row so to speak?”

“Well the death row cell she was placed in had an attached bathroom or so she claimed and a verandah as well….”

“I thought cells don’t have an attached bathroom or verandahs just a toilet and a basin in the cell…”

“Hey you in the rest of the world eat your heart out our death cells will become the rave.”

“Hmmm NMN talked about a frying pan being provided to her….”

“That dratted Khan, a frying pan means the ability to fry, and fried edibles are a hundred times more fattening than those that are not fried. The Khan merely wanted her to look fat and ugly, tsk tsk tsk.”

“But NMN did not use the frying pan to fry food, she used it to iron her clothes because it is very important to dress well and…”

“I want to know who is The Trainer these days?”

“Well Parveen Rashid is kinda not Numero Uno anymore, it’s The Rana…”

“Doesn’t The Rana have experience about jail cells? I mean he was incarcerated and…”

“Don’t know, don’t care, anyway for your information NMN gave up her seat for Shahid Khaqan Abbassi….”

“What seat? She has no seat does she!”

“I will shut up because I simply cannot put up here.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif PARTLY FACETIOUS audio tapes PM Shahbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The audios are absolutely illegal

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories