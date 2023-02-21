AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (February 20, 2023).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-02-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,800        235        20,035        20,035          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,220        252        21,472        21,472          NIL
===========================================================================

