Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

