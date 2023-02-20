AVN 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.49%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
HUBC 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.62%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.71%)
OGDC 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.61%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
PPL 71.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-4.24%)
PRL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.81%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
UNITY 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,071 Decreased By -48 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,417 Decreased By -304.6 (-2.07%)
KSE100 40,787 Decreased By -331.6 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,366 Decreased By -139.1 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Stead says confidence hurt, backs New Zealand to rebound in Wellington

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 11:17am
Follow us

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said his team are lacking confidence after their comprehensive defeat in the first Test against England but staff are backing the players to turn things around in the final match in Wellington.

A depleted New Zealand were beaten by 267 runs at Bay Oval with the best part of two days to spare, outplayed with bat, ball and in the field.

It was the Black Caps’ first loss to England on home soil since 2008 and their fourth in succession against Ben Stokes’ team, having been swept in the three-match series on tour last year.

“They’re on a roll and playing with some real confidence,” a mournful-looking Stead told reporters of England on Monday.

“I don’t think it’s unfair to say we are probably lacking a little bit of that confidence at the moment because you don’t get the results. “But I can assure you, the faith is still with this group of guys.

“We believe these are our best cricketers and we are going to put everything behind them to make sure we can go out there in Wellington and really, I guess, throw some punches back at England as well.”

Despite an injury to Kyle Jamieson and the absence of fast bowler Matt Henry as he awaited the birth of his first child, selectors snubbed former pace spearhead Trent Boult for opting out of his national contract and picked two debutant quicks instead.

All the bowlers came in for punishment from England’s aggressive batting, with Neil Wagner especially roughed up as he conceded above eight runs an over in the second innings.

England thrash New Zealand by 267 runs in first Test

Henry is available for the second Test starting at Basin Reserve on Friday in a boost for the hosts but there was again no S.O.S. sent out to Boult as selectors stick to picking contracted players.

Stead said he was pleased with how debutants Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner played at Mount Maunganui. “They kept coming hard.

They kept stepping back up once they’d been hit and came back hard again,“ he said. “That’s what we’re about as a team, as well. We don’t claim to be the best team in the world, or anything like that.”

Gary stead England vs New Zealand test Neil Wagner Mount Maunganui

Comments

1000 characters

Stead says confidence hurt, backs New Zealand to rebound in Wellington

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Pakistan's power generation cost up 59% in January

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

Read more stories