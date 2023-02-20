AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
Feb 20, 2023
Pakistan

Zindigi sponsors Pakistan Youth Festival

Press Release Published 20 Feb, 2023 06:26am
KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, proudly sponsored the seven-day Pakistan Youth Festival hosted by The Art Council of Pakistan. The festival aimed to showcase the artistic talent and professionalism of the country’s youth. Zindigi and the Arts Council of Pakistan share a common goal of creating a brighter future for the Youth of Pakistan.

The festival was a testament to the strength of the youth and their ability to impact the world positively through their creative expression. The Art Council of Pakistan will continue to provide a platform for young artists to share their voices and positively impact society.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer Zindigi, stated, “Zindigi, driven by a focus on youth empowerment and change, is dedicated to supporting the next generation’s success. As a youth-oriented brand, Zindigi is taking proactive steps to help young people achieve their goals and was happy to partner with the Arts Council to express their creativity through art.”

JS Bank Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi ZINDIGI Powered by JS Bank Zindigi Pakistan Youth Festival

