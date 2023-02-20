AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
BAFL 30.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
EPCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.22%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
OGDC 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.08%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.77%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
TELE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.86%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.38%)
BR30 14,555 Decreased By -166.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,956 Decreased By -162.4 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,439 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Teachers, students in KP: US offers skill development package

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 07:39am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil called on Nickolas Catsakis, Political Economic Chief of the US Embassy here in a local hotel Peshawar and discussed various issues of mutual interest with him, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Talking to the provincial minister, the US diplomat offered a comprehensive package of training teachers, students to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He as such offered a good chunk of grant for the purpose.

Accepting the offer as courtesy, the caretaker minister said that the provincial government has chalked out a well conceived and comprehensive plan to upgrade the technical educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, train teachers and teach modern skills to the young generation on modern lines, wherein the cooperation of the US government and donors will be considered as a gift for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it will also inculcate the feelings and sentiments of goodwill amongst both the nations.

The minister said that under the programme equipment of youth with modern technical education in the province, the students who have graduated will be enabled to open their shop or workshop with hiring the services of more artisans after meeting the required business requirements including getting a National Tax Number so that our youth can learn meaningful skills in addition to enable earning a decent living and help in eradicating unemployment.

Adnan Jalil said that GIZ, USAID and international donor and aid agencies of so many countries have provided a lot of support to our technical training centers in woodworking and other technologies in the past. He said various US agencies can also play a key role in supporting the provincial government and promoting technical education over here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP US Students teachers US embassy US government Caretaker KP Minister Adnan Jalil skill development package

Comments

1000 characters

Teachers, students in KP: US offers skill development package

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories