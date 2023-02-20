Teachers, students in KP: US offers skill development package

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil called on Nickolas Catsakis, Political Economic Chief of the US Embassy here in a local hotel Peshawar and discussed various issues of mutual interest with him, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Talking to the provincial minister, the US diplomat offered a comprehensive package of training teachers, students to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He as such offered a good chunk of grant for the purpose.

Accepting the offer as courtesy, the caretaker minister said that the provincial government has chalked out a well conceived and comprehensive plan to upgrade the technical educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, train teachers and teach modern skills to the young generation on modern lines, wherein the cooperation of the US government and donors will be considered as a gift for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it will also inculcate the feelings and sentiments of goodwill amongst both the nations.

The minister said that under the programme equipment of youth with modern technical education in the province, the students who have graduated will be enabled to open their shop or workshop with hiring the services of more artisans after meeting the required business requirements including getting a National Tax Number so that our youth can learn meaningful skills in addition to enable earning a decent living and help in eradicating unemployment.

Adnan Jalil said that GIZ, USAID and international donor and aid agencies of so many countries have provided a lot of support to our technical training centers in woodworking and other technologies in the past. He said various US agencies can also play a key role in supporting the provincial government and promoting technical education over here.

