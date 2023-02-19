AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
FM Bilawal meets world leaders at Munich Security Conference

APP Published February 19, 2023 Updated February 19, 2023 04:32pm
Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday held meetings with foreign ministers and leaders of different countries at the Munich Security Council in Germany and discussed matters of mutual interest, APP reported.

The minister met his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and the two pledged to increase cooperation between their countries in diverse fields.

Bilawal said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. He also held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto.

The two sides agreed to take forward relations in the sectors of education, trade and climate change. Bilawal welcomed the decision of Finland to re-open its embassy in Islamabad.

Bilawal leaves for week-long trip to Europe

The minister met with the Vice President and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi and they agreed to expand bilateral ties and high-level contacts between Pakistan and Jordan.

He also met with the Foreign Minister of Malta Dr Ian Borg and they expressed their determination to promote relations in areas of information technology, health, tourism and start-ups through the Joint Technical Commission.

He had a meeting with the chief of the International Crisis Group Dr Comfort Ero and they concurred to adopt a coordinated strategy to resolve issues facing humanity.

The minister also held discussions with US Senator Lindsey Graham and other members of Congress and they talked about issues of climate change and the challenges faced by humanity.

