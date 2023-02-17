Bilawal leaves for week-long trip to Europe

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari left for a week-long trip to Europe where he will attend Munich Security Conference-2023 in Germany and undertake bilateral visits to Lithuania and Hungary.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal, accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, will attend Munich Security Conference-2023 from 16-20 February.

While in Germany, the foreign minister will participate in several events and engage with international media, it added. It further stated that the foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from around the world.

