PM Shehbaz calls for more coordination over relief assistance to Turkiye, Syria

APP Published February 19, 2023 Updated February 19, 2023 04:13pm
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that for the purpose of coordination, all relief assistance to the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria should be dispatched through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), APP reported.

The prime minister lauded the humanitarian and charity organizations for their ongoing relief work in the quake-hit areas of Turkiye and said that Pakistani humanitarian organizations were at the forefront to support their affected brethren and sisters in these countries.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing relief activities, on part of Pakistan, in the quake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Edhi, Saylani and Al-Khidmat Foundation, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria and other high officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

WHO seeks $84.5 million for earthquake response in Turkey, Syria

The prime minister, during the meeting, observed that relief assistance to these countries should be sent in accordance with the requirements of the earthquake-affected people and stressed ensuring quality relief goods.

The prime minister also constituted a sub-committee to be headed by the minister for planning. The committee would be tasked to share information among the government and humanitarian organizations regarding the dispatch of relief goods.

The prime minister said through the exchange of real-time information, the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria could be supported in a well-organized manner.

The meeting was apprised of the details of the relief assistance sent to these two countries through NDMA.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik informed the meeting that under the prime minister’s previous directive, the cost and preparation time for tents had been decided in consultation with the tent manufacturing industries.

By the end of next month, the government of Pakistan would send 1,00,000 winterized tents to Turkiye. These tents were being prepared to keep in view the weather requirements and in consultation with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Faisal Edhi, Maulana Bashir Farooqi of Saylani Trust and Abdul Shakoor of Al Khidmat Foundation briefed the meeting about the details of relief consignments sent to the quake-affected countries which included tents, medicines, edible items, blankets and warm clothes. Besides, medical teams had also been sent to these countries.

The prime minister appreciated the work of the charity organizations and directed NDMA to keep constant coordination with them.

He also directed for further strengthening of the supply chain of the relief items and asked for the submission of a comprehensive mechanism for the next month in this regard.

