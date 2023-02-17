AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
Feb 18, 2023
WHO seeks $84.5 million for earthquake response in Turkey, Syria

Reuters Published February 17, 2023
The World Health Organization appealed on Friday for $ 84.5 million to respond to health needs after the earthquake in both Turkey and the Syrian Arab Republic.

UN launches $1bn appeal for Turkey quake victims

"The flash appeal outlines the health situation in the two countries following this humanitarian disaster, the main threats to health, the WHO response since the earthquakes hit and priorities for addressing the health impacts in both countries," the U.N. agency said in a statement.

WHO Turkey earthquake Syria earthquake

