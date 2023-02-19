Israeli strike hits heart of Syria’s security elite

AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
BEIRUT: An Israeli missile strike aimed at Iranian and Hezbollah targets early Sunday killed 15 people and destroyed a building in a Damascus neighbourhood home to much of Syria’s security apparatus, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike, which hit close to an Iranian cultural centre, had killed 15 people including civilians.

“Israeli missiles targeted sites including Iranian militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah,” it added.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, primarily targeting positions of the country’s army, Iranian forces and Hezbollah, allies of the Damascus regime.

But it rarely hits residential areas of the capital.

Sunday’s strike hit in Kafr Sousa, home to senior officials, security agencies and intelligence headquarters.

“At 00:22 am (2222 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several areas in Damascus and its vicinity, including residential neighbourhoods,” Syria’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Israeli air strike hits Hamas complex in Gaza: military

In a preliminary toll, it said the strike killed five people, among them a soldier, and injured 15 civilians, some in a critical condition.

Israel’s military rarely comments on its strikes against Syria, but regularly asserts that it will not let Iran extend its influence to Israel’s borders.

The Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad receives military support from Tehran and its allied armed Shiite groups including Hezbollah, which are declared enemies of Israel.

‘Deadliest Israeli attack’

Footage posted by state media showed that a 10-storey building was badly damaged in the attack, crushing the structure of its lower floors.

Large chunks of the building had been thrown into the street below, which was strewn with cladding and metal fittings.

The images showed several of the building’s windows had been blown out.

“The strike on Sunday is the deadliest Israeli attack in the Syrian capital,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The attack comes more than a month after an Israeli missile strike hit Damascus International Airport, killing four people – including two soldiers.

The January 2 strike hit “positions for Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups inside the airport and its surroundings, including a weapons warehouse”, the Observatory said at the time.

At the end of last year, the head of the Israel Defence Forces Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk, presented the military’s “operational outlook” for 2023, saying that the force “will not accept Hezbollah 2.0 in Syria”.

The conflict in Syria started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful protests, and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global militants.

Nearly half a million people have been killed, and the conflict has forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, Palestinians say

The Damascus government is currently seeking to recover from the February 6 earthquake, which did not affect the capital but which has killed more than 43,000 people in the country’s north as well as southern Turkiye.

Israel Syria Hezbollah MENA Turkiye Syrian Observatory for Human Rights occupied West Bank Israel's military President Bashar al Assad Israeli missile strike Israel Defence Forces

