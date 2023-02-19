Sharp increase in gold prices

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted a big hike on the local market, traders said.

They soared by Rs2800 to Rs196000 per tola and Rs2400 to Rs168038 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market stood for $1843 per ounce.

Silver prices also went up by Rs30 to Rs2130 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs1826.13 per 10 grams, traders said.

