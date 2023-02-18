Supply of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates directed

LAHORE: Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan has directed the officers of the department to ensure the supply of fertilizers to the farmers at fixed rates.

Shabbir Khan while presiding over a meeting regarding the supply of fertilizer on government fixed rates, further directed the officers to monitor and check big and small markets and fertilizer dealers to achieve the goal.

He said all the officers should implement a zero-tolerance policy against over-charging and perform their duties diligently.

He added that the officers should follow the zero-tolerance policy against black marketing of fertilizers and continue their work without fear according to the provisions of the proposed law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023