Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday lost a big value on the local market, traders said.

The rates slumped by Rs2800 to Rs193200 per tola and Rs2400 to Rs165638 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1824 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs2100 per tola and Rs1800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

