AVN 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
DFML 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.69%)
DGKC 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 66.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.15%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.8%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,121 Increased By 11.4 (0.28%)
BR30 14,754 Increased By 80.5 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,139 Increased By 60.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,498 Increased By 9.6 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans inch higher; face weekly decline on record Brazilian harvest

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 10:29am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Friday but the market is set for its first weekly drop in four, as harvest of an all time-high Brazilian crop kept a lid on prices.

Wheat and corn were little changed with both markets set to end the week in a negative territory. “There is a lot of product coming to the market in Brazil,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

“Pressure from big Brazilian crop is filtering though the futures market.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $15.31 a bushel as of 0314 GMT, wheat was flat at $7.65 a bushel and corn lost quarter of a cent to $6.75-3/4 a bushel.

For week, soybeans are down 0.8%, wheat has lost 2.7% and corn have given up 0.7%. The soybean harvest is under way in Brazil.

Consultancy AgRural lowered its forecast of Brazil’s soybean crop to 150.9 million tonnes, down from 152.9 million previously, but still the largest on record, if realized.

However, early frosts in the coming days could hurt Argentina’s already beleaguered soy and corn crops in the south of the country’s main farming region, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday in a report.

Argentina’s worst drought in six decades has already forced farmers to delay planting this season’s soy and corn crops, lowering expectations for the season’s yields.

The US Department of Agriculture is expected to release unofficial forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major US crops at its annual two-day Outlook Forum next week.

Soybeans firm; record Brazilian supplies, strong dollar limit gains

The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2022/23 global corn production by eight million tonnes to 1.153 billion tonnes.

The cut was mainly driven by downward revisions for the United States and Argentina, the IGC said in a monthly update. The inter-governmental body also maintained its 2022/23 world wheat crop outlook at 796 million tonnes.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat and corn futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures, traders said.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans inch higher; face weekly decline on record Brazilian harvest

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

$826m pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Dec 2022: Nepra approves negative adjustment

Read more stories