Gold recovers losses

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday bounced back with huge gains on the local market, traders said.

They surged by Rs3800 to Rs196000 per tola and Rs3258 to Rs168038 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1839 per ounce.

Silver was traded for $2100 per tola and Rs1800.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

