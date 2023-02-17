AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar doesn’t like qualified economists

Anjum Ibrahim Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

“Ishaq Dar says that he has to fix the economy that was mishandled by the inexperienced Khan administration.”

“So who was inexperienced? Hafeez Sheikh who was this country’s finance minister for roughly the same time as Dar himself? Sheikh was the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 (3 years) and then again from 2019 to 2021 (two years). Dar was finance minister for one year in 1997, for a few months in 2008, then for four years 2013-17.”

“Dar doesn’t like qualified economists – his preference is accountants and former bureaucrats...”

“Okay so that leaves Shaukat Tarin who has been the finance minister twice and if The Khan is returned to power definitely for a third time…”

“Dar sahib doesn’t like bankers either, they are there do follow his instructions and….”

“Dear me but there is one difference between Dar and the other two? Sheikh worked for two civilian administrations though reportedly both times his name was recommended…”

“He looks good on paper but not quite on the…the practical side.”

“Tarin also worked for two civilian administrations though both times civilians with overwhelming influence recommending him.”

“Right – its’s all about perception and Dar reckons he and only he is able and more than willing to take on the portfolio.….”

“OK but his experience has implied that the same-o same-o policies are continued and need I add those include relying on low hanging fruit…”

“Hey the days of his ability to climb trees to pluck the high hanging fruit are long over…”

“Oye don’t be facetious, I meant it is time that he stops relying on the same sources of revenue as before which are indirect and therefore their incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich…”

“Dar has imposed a Rs 50,000 tax on business class and first air class tickets….”

“That doesn’t apply to him, he only gets on board flights on the prime minister’s plane.”

“That’s been true since 2017 however you will be happy to know that Notification Maryam Nawaz’s (NMN) instructions to Dar’s predecessor not to tax the traders and the rich wholesalers and the rich….”

“And need I emphasize that unlike Miftah Ismail Dar sahib didn’t need to be instructed by NMN that they are not to be taxed.”

“Jee.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar Hafeez Sheikh Imran Khan economists PARTLY FACETIOUS Miftah Ismail Shaukat Tarin Finance minister Ishaq Dar

