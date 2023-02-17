NTDC issues appointment letters to children of 12 deceased workers

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has issued appointment letters to 12 sons and daughters of the company’s deceased employees under deceased employee children quota (in-service death category).

Managing Director NTDC Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan gave away the appointment letters to the 12 individuals (BPS- 5 to BPS-15) during a ceremony held at WAPDA House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that welfare of the employees was the top priority of the company. He expressed hope that the newly-appointed employees will make best use of their abilities for the improvement of NTDC, following the example of their late parents.

