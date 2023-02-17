KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (February 16, 2023).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 15-02-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 20,500 235 20,735 21,235 -500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 21,970 252 22,222 22,758 -536/-
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments