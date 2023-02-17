AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Pakistan renews commitment to peaceful resolution of global disputes

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 07:23am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reiterated its full support for the Preparatory Office of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) and reaffirmed its commitment to the peaceful settlement of international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

The inauguration ceremony of the IOMed was held in a hybrid mode. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar addressed the forum through a video message, according to a statement of the Foreign Office. Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moinul Haque also attended the ceremony virtually.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs congratulated all parties on the opening of the office and reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the IOMed.

She also re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

She emphasized that development is a shared goal of the international community, yet unresolved international disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir, continue to shackle the progress and development leading to poverty.

She noted that as the largest developing country and the partner of choice on the road to sustainable development, China has an irreplaceable role to play in the strengthening the international system to better serve the needs of our peoples.

She expressed hope that IOMed will pave the way for expeditious and low-cost resolution of the international disputes.

The IOMed preparatory office was jointly inaugurated by Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HKSAR, Liu Guangyuan, Secretary for Justice of the Government of the HKSAR Paul TK Lam and Director-General of the IOMed Preparatory Office Sun Jin. Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, and ministerial-level representatives of Indonesia, Sudan, Belarus, Serbia, Laos, Djibouti, Algeria and Cambodia also addressed the ceremony through video messages.

