AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.54%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.34%)
NETSOL 79.26 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.26%)
OGDC 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.42%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.01%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
TELE 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 117.22 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.21%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,147 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,913 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,401 Increased By 73.7 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,592 Increased By 23.2 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields sustain fall on bets of potential rate hedge by HDFC

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:01am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields inched down after opening flattish on Thursday, as investors bought longer-duration bonds on speculation of an interest-rate hedge by mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp.

However, the decline was kept in check as traders waited for a fresh supply of debt on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3411% as of 10:00 a.m., after closing at 7.3484% on Wednesday.

“As seen yesterday, the trend of buying longer-duration bonds could persist today as well,” a trader with a private bank said.

Indian bond yields tad lower on short covering after inflation data

The anticipation of HDFC, India’s largest mortgage lender, executing an interest-rate hedge once it completes its mega bond sale this week, is driving longer-duration bond yields lower, traders said on Wednesday.

The lender aims to raise at least 50 billion rupees ($603.4 million) through the sale of 10-year bonds on Thursday, with an option to retain an additional 200 billion rupees.

To convert the fixed coupon payments on these bonds to floating payments – to match the interest rate profile on the loans it issues – HDFC is considering total return swaps, bankers with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.39 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, in its penultimate debt auction of this financial year.

The auction will include 120 billion rupees of 7.26% 2033 bond, which will soon replace the existing benchmark bond. Market sentiment had turned cautious after a spike in India and US retail inflation rates, cementing bets of more rate hikes.

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 450 basis points (bps) since March 2022 and is widely expected to further raise them by 50 bps over the next three months, while the Reserve Bank of India has raised rates by 250 bps since last May.

Last week, the RBI raised the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time by 25 bps to 6.50% and kept the door open for more tightening after saying that core inflation stayed “sticky”.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields sustain fall on bets of potential rate hedge by HDFC

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories