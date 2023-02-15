AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.28%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.73%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.59%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
TPLP 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
TRG 109.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -1 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,657 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,116 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,430 Increased By 14.3 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields tad lower on short covering after inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:36am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally lower early on Wednesday, as traders covered short positions after inflation data from the United States and India. The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3544% as of 10:00 a.m., after closing at 7.3692% on Tuesday.

“Since both the data points are behind us, and the US print did not show any major negative surprise, shorters are covering their positions,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

Benchmark bond had outstanding short positions at over 110 billion rupees ($1.33 billion) after India’s inflation data. US Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after headline consumer prices showed inflation increased 0.5% month-over-month, after rising 0.1% in December, while core prices rose 0.4%.

The data cemented bets that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates twice by 25 basis points in the next three months.

The US central bank has raised interest rates by 450 bps since 2022 to fight inflationary pressures.

India bonds yields end tad higher as inflation shock raises rate-hike bets

Earlier this week, sentiment in the local bond market turned bearish on data showing retail inflation in January jumped to 6.52%, surpassing estimates and above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper threshold for the first time since October.

Last week, the RBI raised the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time by 25 bps to 6.50%, and kept the door open for more tightening after saying that core inflation stayed “sticky”.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate, often seen as the clearest indication of future policy rates, rose to the highest level in three months, signalling that another interest rate hike is likely in April, analysts said.

Traders now await debt supply on Friday, where the government will raise 280 billion rupees through the sale of bonds, and will include 120 billion rupees of 7.26% 2033 note, which will replace the existing benchmark soon. The RBI will auction Treasury Bills worth 290 billion rupees later in the day.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields tad lower on short covering after inflation data

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories