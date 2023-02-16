AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rate down by Rs800 per maund

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 800 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund.

The local market remained bearish and the trading volume remained was low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 300 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 600 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Ghani Goth were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 800 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 5 and was available at Rs 345 per kg

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KCA Naseem Usman cotton spot rate rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rate down by Rs800 per maund

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Big taxation measures taken through money bill

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

NBP president’s slot: selection process scrapped

Utility getting ready to operate in competitive environment: KE has applied for ‘non-exclusive’ distribution licence: CEO

TI Pakistan rejects report

Read more stories