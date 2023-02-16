Senior official of food department suspended

LAHORE: Secretary Food Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has suspended the Deputy Director Food Punjab Anjum Sardar from the services on account of inefficiency and misconduct.

According to the order issued by the provincial food department, the action has been taken in pursuance of Section 6 of the PEEDA Act, 2006. He has been ordered to report to the administrative department under suspension.

Sources in the department told that an enquiry had been instituted against the Deputy Director Food due to irregularities in ongoing procurement of bardana (gunny bags) etc as preparation for the upcoming wheat procurement season. Upon confirmation, the said officer was suspended from his services, the sources added.

