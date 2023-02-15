AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mpox still a global health crisis: WHO

AFP Published February 15, 2023
Follow us

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Wednesday that despite a drop-off in cases, it still considers mpox, previously known as monkeypox, an international health emergency.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reached that conclusion following the recommendations of the UN health agency's emergency committee, which met last Friday.

"The committee has advised me that in its view, mpox remains a global health emergency, and I have accepted that advice," Tedros told reporters.

Officials noticed a surge in what was then called monkeypox infections last May among men who have sex with men -- but outside the African countries where it has long been endemic.

Argentina records first monkeypox death

The disease was first discovered in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its spread among humans since then has been mainly limited to certain West and Central African nations.

But last May, cases of the disease, which causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, began spreading rapidly around the world.

On July 23, 2022, the WHO triggered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The WHO's emergency committee on mpox meets every three months to determine if the label remains valid.

The committee acknowledged progress made in reducing transmission of the diseases, said Tedros.

But more than 30 countries were still reporting cases and in some regions not all cases might have been detected and reported, so all countries should remain vigilant, he added.

To date, 85,860 cases of the disease have been reported across 110 countries, including 93 deaths, according WHO figures.

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus monkeypox international health emergency

Comments

1000 characters

Mpox still a global health crisis: WHO

World oil demand to hit record as China reopens: IEA

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF

Imran says 'mini budget' will accelerate spiraling inflation

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Protective bail: LHC adjourns hearing till February 16

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

President Alvi calls for streamlining banking, insurance sectors

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Businesses need to respond positively to climate change: Sherry Rehman

Read more stories