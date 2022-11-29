AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
Argentina records first monkeypox death

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2022 10:36am
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina registered its first death from mpox, the disease formerly known as monkeypox, when a patient died in a hospital in the capital Buenos Aires, the health ministry said.

The fatality was a 44-year-old man who was diagnosed with untreated HIV-AIDS and suffered septic shock, which caused his death, the health ministry said Monday.

The patient had been hospitalized since mid-September in intensive care with respiratory assistance and his death was registered on November 22, the report added.

Monkeypox to be renamed mpox: WHO

Argentina has reported 895 confirmed cases of mpox, overwhelmingly concentrated in the capital and the provinces of Buenos Aires and Cordoba, the health ministry said.

