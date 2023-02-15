AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing

Published 15 Feb, 2023
WASHINGTON: Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz declined an invitation from 11 senators to testify on March 9 on the coffee company’s compliance with federal labor law, according to a letter seen by Reuters late Tuesday.

Last week, US Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs a committee on labor issues, and 10 other members of the committee asked Schultz to answer by Feb. 14 whether he would take part.

Schultz, who re-joined Starbucks as interim CEO in April 2022, will “fully transition” out of the role next month, said Starbucks acting executive vice president and general counsel Zabrina Jenkins in the letter.

Starbucks profit rises despite hit from China

“Given the timing of the transition, his relinquishment of any operating role in the company going forward and what we understand to be the subject of the hearing, we believe another senior leader with ongoing responsibilities is best suited to address these matters,” Jenkins wrote.

