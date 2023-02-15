AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.53%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
DGKC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
EPCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUBC 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.92%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.12%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PAEL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
TELE 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
TRG 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.3%)
UNITY 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,606 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,040 Decreased By -109.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,400 Decreased By -15 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Rizwan Bhatti Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 09:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken some new measures to ensure timely realization of export proceeds. Para 33 of Chapter 12(Exports) of the Foreign Exchange (FE) Manual provides the procedure for dealing with cases relating to non-realization or delay in realization of the export proceeds. A new Para 33A has been inserted after Para 33 to take fresh measurers for timely realization of export proceeds.

In order to ensure timely realization of export proceeds, SBP has decided to initiate necessary action in all those export cases where full export proceeds are not realized within prescribed time period as defined Foreign Exchange Manual. As per Para 33A titled “Delayed Realization of Export Proceeds”, in cases where export proceeds (fully or partially) are realized after the prescribed period, the banks will adopt the new procedure at the time of conversion of export proceeds into PKR.

The Authorized Dealer (AD) will compare the weighted average buying rate published by SBP on the date of realization (i.e. Rate-A) with the same rate published by SBP on the last day of the prescribed period, after addition of the grace period, if any (i.e. Rate B).

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

In case Rate-A is higher than Rate-B, the AD will convert the export proceeds at Rate-A, but pay the export proceeds at Rate-B to the exporter and will keep the difference amount in a separate account opened by them for the purpose.

A consolidated statement regarding all such differences collected by the AD will be submitted by Head/ Principal Offices of the Authorized Dealers to the Director, Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD), SBP-BSC on weekly basis.

FEOD, SBP-BSC will file a complaint to Foreign Exchange Adjudication Department (FEAD), with respect to delay in realization of export proceeds.

Banks will deposit the said difference amount with SBP or refund the same to the exporter, as decided by FEAD.

However, SBP has clarified that that these instructions will not be applicable in cases of export bills/ export receivables that are discounted by the exporter to the AD. Fresh instructions will come into effect as of March 1, 2023.

Accordingly, overdue export bills will be dealt as described by the SBP. If the date of realization of export proceeds is on or before February 28, 2023 and date export proceeds became overdue prior to February 28, 2023 than the date of realization, will be applied, for payment to exporter.

In case if the date of realization of export proceeds is on or after March 1, 2023 and date export proceeds became overdue on or before February 28, 2023 than the date of realization or March 1, 2023, whichever is lower, will be applied, for payment to exporter.

If the date of realization of export proceeds is after March 1, 2023 and date export proceeds became overdue after March 1, 2023 than the date of realization or date on which export proceeds become overdue, whichever is lower, will be applied, for payment to exporter.

SBP has advised the Authorized Dealers to bring the instructions to the knowledge of all their constituents and ensure meticulous compliance of the above instructions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP exporters Exports US dollar State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange PKR Exchange rate

Comments

1000 characters
Ajnabee Feb 15, 2023 06:44am
The problem is that those "global partners" couldn't care less about Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories