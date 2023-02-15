AVN 64.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.68%)
Nigaah signs MoU with Karachi School of Art

Press Release Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
KARACHI: The 2nd Nigaah Art Awards ceremony was recently held at Mohatta Palace Museum, Karachi. As part of its endeavour to support art students, an auction was held to generate funds for Nigaah Tauqeer Muhajir scholarships to deserving students.

The proceeds were utilised to support tuition fees for eight students for one year at the Karachi School of Art. The artists who contributed for this cause with their paintings were Hanif Shahzad, Khusro Sabzwari, Aziz Hasan, Arsalan Naqvi, Syed Irfan, Iqbal Durrani, and Saeed Kureshi.

An MoU to implement this was signed between Imran Zuberi, Executive Director, KSA and Tauqeer Muhajir, Editor, Nigaah Art Magazine.

