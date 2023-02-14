AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye quake Europe’s worst natural disaster in ‘a century’: WHO

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2023 06:00pm
Follow us

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization said Tuesday that last week’s massive earthquake, the epicentre of which was in Turkiye, constituted the “worst natural disaster” in 100 years in its Europe region.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake, followed by a major aftershock, on February 6 has now killed more than 35,000 people in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.

“We are witnessing the worst natural disaster in the WHO European region for a century and we are still learning about its magnitude,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, told a press conference.

More than 7mn children affected by Turkiye-Syria quake: UN

The WHO’s European region comprises 53 countries, including Turkiye. Syria is a member of the WHO’s neighbouring Eastern Mediterranean region.

Kluge also said the health body had “initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams” in the 75-year history of the WHO European region.

“Twenty-two emergency medical teams have arrived in Turkiye so far,” Kluge noted, adding they would integrate into “Turkiye’s ongoing health response”.

The confirmed death toll following the earthquake stands at 35,331, as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkiye and at least 3,688 in Syria.

The toll has barely changed in Syria for several days and is expected to rise.

“The needs are huge, increasing by the hour. Some 26 million people across both countries need humanitarian assistance,” Kluge said.

WHO Turkiye Turkiye Syria earthquake Turkiye Syria quake

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye quake Europe’s worst natural disaster in ‘a century’: WHO

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to economic uncertainty

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read more stories