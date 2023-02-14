AVN 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
DGKC 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
EPCL 46.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
FCCL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
FLYNG 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
GGL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
HUBC 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KAPCO 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
NETSOL 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.17%)
OGDC 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-3.44%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-5.55%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
TPLP 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
TRG 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.22%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -59.7 (-1.43%)
BR30 14,806 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.35%)
KSE100 41,207 Decreased By -509.7 (-1.22%)
KSE30 15,438 Decreased By -213 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may revisit Dec 30 high of $7.99

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 01:03pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may revisit its Dec. 30 high of $7.99 per bushel since it has climbed so close to this level. Indeed, the contract narrowly missed this target on Monday. It could be just a matter of time that this high is reached.

A more prominent question is which level the contact could rise to after its surge above $7.99. By assuming that a wave C is unfolding, a Fibonacci projection analysis is able to mark a target zone of $8.04-3/4 to $8.15-1/2.

The support at $7.87 looks too near to be workable. The lower support at $7.78-1/2 is used to evaluate whether the uptrend from $7.42 has reversed.

Strategie Grains enhances EU wheat crop forecast again

On the daily chart, the current rise is presumed to be against the downtrend from $9.62. A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a target of $8.07-3/4.

Once the contract stands firm above $8.07-3/4, it is likely to extend gains into $8.37-1/4 to $8.66-1/2 range.

Wheat CBOT soyabeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may revisit Dec 30 high of $7.99

Intra-day update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

US delegation to visit Pakistan as two sides seek to repair ties

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

Adani crisis: Modi’s party has ‘nothing to hide’, says India home minister

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Three dead, 5 wounded in US campus shooting: police

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Subsidised essential items: PM takes firm step to firm up Ramazan strategy

Read more stories