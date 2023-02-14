AVN 65.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
GGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
HUBC 65.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
MLCF 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.83%)
NETSOL 83.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 97.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.46%)
TELE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
TPLP 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 116.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-3.54%)
UNITY 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.6%)
BR30 15,009 Decreased By -153.8 (-1.01%)
KSE100 41,482 Decreased By -235.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,555 Decreased By -95.9 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest support of 3,859 ringgit

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 09:54am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support of 3,859 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could result in a drop to 3,708 ringgit. The contract could be riding on a wave C from 4,276 ringgit,which is expected to travel below 3,708 ringgit - the 61.8% retracement of the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit to 4,497 ringgit.

The bounce triggered by the support on Jan. 25 adopted a flat pattern, which is expected to be followed by a deep drop. A break below 3,859 ringgit could confirm the target of 3,708 ringgit, while a break above 4,009 ringgit may lead to a gain to 4,196 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract faces a resistance zone of 3,980-4,009 ringgit.

Palm oil posts weekly gain on export surge

The two black candlesticks on Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 illustrate the weakness of the market. A break above this zone seems unlikely. Instead, palm oil may retest the support zone of 3,859-3,888 ringgit, a break below which could be followed by a drop into a range of 3,708-3,796 ringgit.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest support of 3,859 ringgit

Inter-bank update: Rupee up 1% against US dollar

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

Read more stories