AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil posts weekly gain on export surge

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday on a rise in January stocks, although stronger exports and higher Indonesian export taxes helped the benchmark contract log a weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 39 ringgit, or 0.98 percent, to 3,934 ringgit ($908.75) a tonne by the end of trading on Friday, down for a second consecutive day.

The benchmark climbed 2.07% this week, its third weekly rise in four.

“The exports are showing signs of recovery and with Indonesia increasing their taxes and levies, customers could actually turn their attention towards Malaysian cargoes,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

The world’s top palm oil exporter Indonesia plans to set the crude palm oil reference price for Feb. 16-28 higher at $880.03 per tonne, making it less competitive to smaller rival Malaysia.

Exports from Malaysia during Feb. 1-10 rose 32.51% from the same period in January, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday.

“Malaysian palm oil exports rose during the first 10 days of February thanks to lower prices and renewed purchases from India after the confirmation of the extension of refined palm oil import allowances under the free category,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories at end-January rose for the first time in three months, up 3.27% from the month before to 2.27 million tonnes, according to Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

The rise was due to a surge in imports that helped offset a 14.73% slump in production and a near 23% drop in exports, MPOB data showed.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.83%, while its palm oil contract gave up 2.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.64 percent.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysia ringgit Indonesian export taxes

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil posts weekly gain on export surge

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories