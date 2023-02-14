US oil neutral in $78.57-$80.07 range

SINGAPORE: US oil looks neutral in a range of $78.57-$80.07 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction. The contract failed three times to break a resistance at $80.07. The failures suggest the formation of a small triple-top around this level.

The pattern will only be confirmed when oil breaks $78.57. A break above $80.07 may lead to a gain to $81.09. Such a gain will confirm a continuation of the uptrend towards $82.48. On the daily chart, the doji forming around a resistance at $80.62 represents a weakness of the rise.

US oil to test support of $78.57

Oil is expected to retrace to $77.24 first. A break below this level may be followed by a deep drop towards $71.76. A break above $80.62 may lead to a moderate gain to $83.48.