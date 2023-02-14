AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
Remarks against Tarin: Opposition protests in Senate

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Opposition legislators strongly protested against the “totally baseless and highly condemnable” remarks of State Law Minister Shahadat Awan about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, staging a walkout from the Senate on Monday.

The house that met for less than 20 minutes was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

Speaking on the floor of the house, Awan accused Tarin of working against national security.

“He should be handed due punishment as per the law,” the state minister said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of Tarin’s likely arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with his alleged audiotape regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

“These wild accusations are totally baseless and highly condemnable,” responded Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem.

“Tarin shows them the mirror—that’s why they don’t like him. They want him behind the bars,” Waseem said.

