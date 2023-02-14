Azerbaijani delegation calls on ‘Walled City’ DG

LAHORE: An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Fakhranda Hassan Zade called on Walled City Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari here on Monday.

The DG appraised the delegation of the international importance of historical places, culture and traditional food.

He said that they have deep and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, observing that trade and visits help make the people of both countries to understand each other and increase brotherly relations more.

Later, the delegation visited Home Economics University Lahore where they were welcomed warmly by its Registrar and faculty members. The delegation was given demonstration about traditional food in the cooking labs of Home Economics University.

The delegation also met well-known businessman Adeel Chaudhry in a local hotel and discussed prospects of tourism and cuisine culture in Pakistan.

