Caretaker govt ready to hold polls even on ‘15-day notice’: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that main objective of caretaker government is to hold elections and they will hold elections whenever the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asks to do so.

Talking to media, here Monday, the CM said they are even ready to hold elections on a 15-day notice. “If the ECP asks to conduct polls in 15 days, we are prepared to accomplish the task,” he said, adding: “We want to hold elections and go home with dignity. We have come for a very short period of time.”

He further said the incumbent government was entrusted with the prime responsibility of free and fair elections in the province and they were adhering to the guidelines set forth by the ECP.

The CM disclosed that work has started on the Ramadan package to provide relief to the common man and assured that the people would be given maximum relief.

To a query, he stated that the trial of the accused persons involved in the Warburton incident would be completed soon. The cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority were being rectified along with enhancing the institutional capacity of CTD, he mentioned.

Additionally, the Punjab government was providing wheat at a cost of Rs.2300 per maund, but this rate was under review to offer a fair price, he said, adding: “The wheat procurement drive requires the purchase of wheat worth 575 billion rupees, and only honest officials would be assigned to oversee the task.”

Moreover, the CM accompanied by IG Police went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary. They laid a floral wreath on the grave of Capt Syed Ahmad Mubeen (retd) and offered fateha for him. In his tribute, Mohsin Naqvi honored the bravery and sacrifice of the police martyrs, saying that they have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He emphasized that the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast would always be remembered as they have written a story of bravery by sacrificing their lives for a noble cause.

