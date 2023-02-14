AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
China stocks rise on Sino-US tensions

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2023 06:26am
SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Monday as a strong rebound in January credit demand lifted the market’s sentiment, while Hong Kong shares seesawed on geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.9%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1%, but the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index finished up 0.3%.

Other Asian shares slid and the dollar rose as investors hunkered down for US inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally.

New bank loans in China jumped more than expected to a record 4.9 trillion yuan ($720.21 billion) in January, as the central bank looks to kickstart a recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy after the lifting of harsh pandemic controls.

“The strong credit data let the market see the hope that social finance gradually bottomed out and the economy will recover,” analysts at China Merchants Securities said, expecting the A-share market will be boosted in the short term.

Shares in consumer-related companies led the gains, with tourism firms rising 3.3% and liquor makers jumping 3.9%.

However, Nomura analysts cautioned that household loans still remained subdued amid contractions in the sales of new homes and autos, which could potentially weaken future credit expansion.

The Joe Biden administration plans to outright ban investments in some Chinese technology companies and increase scrutiny of others, sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, an air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S Air Force had shot down a flying object near the Canadian border, the fourth object downed this month.

Officials declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.

