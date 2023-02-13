AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EPCL 46.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FLYNG 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 66.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.98%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
MLCF 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.52%)
NETSOL 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.09%)
PAEL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 80.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
PRL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 122.13 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.06%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,205 Increased By 32.8 (0.79%)
BR30 15,279 Increased By 177.2 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,942 Increased By 200.3 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,750 Increased By 67.6 (0.43%)
CBOT wheat may revisit Dec 30 high of $7.99

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 01:06pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may revisit its Dec. 30, 2022 high of $7.99 per bushel, as more than 86.4% of the drop from this high has been reversed. The current rise observes closely a set of the retracements on the downtrend from this high.

With the strong momentum accumulated on Feb. 10, the contract is poised to extend its gains to $7.99. A correction from the current level may be limited to a support at $7.78-1/2. On the daily chart, the current rise is against the downtrend from $9.62.

Strategie Grains enhances EU wheat crop forecast again

The surge during last trading session pushed the price high above a resistance at $7.71-1/4. The next resistance is at $8.07-3/4, which may be broken soon. A break could open the way towards $8.37-1/4.

