AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
EPCL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.14%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
NETSOL 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.57%)
PAEL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.65%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 122.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.24%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,209 Increased By 107.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 118.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,715 Increased By 32.4 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers; inflation print key

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 09:35am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were up in early session on Monday, tracking a similar movement in US peers, while investors awaited inflation data.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3728% as of 10:00 a.m., after closing at 7.3627% on Friday.

The yield jumped 9 basis points (bps) last week, its biggest such move in more than four months.

The constant rise in US yields is bound to have some impact on local bonds and if core inflation stays above 6%, there may be some more selloff tomorrow, a trader with a state-run bank said.

The US 10-year yield hit the 3.75%-mark for the first time in five weeks on Friday, while the two-year yield stayed above the 4.50% handle, as investors continued to digest strong economic data released earlier this month and awaited the latest consumer price index and retail sales figures.

The US January consumer price index data is due on Tuesday and is expected to show that headline and core consumer prices rose 0.4% for the month.

Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt supply

Meanwhile, higher food prices likely nudged up India’s annual retail inflation last month from a 12-month low in December, but it stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted range for the third consecutive month, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

The inflation rate is forecast to have risen to 5.9% in January from 5.72% in December.

It ran above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first 10 months of 2022, but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation. Sentiment has been bearish after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 bps last week and left the door open to more tightening, highlighting core inflation concerns.

Some analysts have also changed their call on the terminal repo rate and now expect the RBI to hike the repo rate by 25 bps in April, which will take it to 6.75%, a level last seen seven years ago.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers; inflation print key

Intra-day update: Rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

Zia Mohyeddin passes away in Karachi

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

Russian arms supplies to India worth $13bn in past 5 years

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

Read more stories