AVN 66.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.04%)
BAFL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 4.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.08%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.61%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.39%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
MLCF 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.17%)
OGDC 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-4.82%)
PAEL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.41%)
PPL 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.48%)
PRL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.98%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.21%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.84%)
TELE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
TPLP 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.05%)
TRG 121.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.04%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -63.3 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,309 Decreased By -374.1 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,061 Decreased By -405.5 (-0.95%)
KSE30 15,838 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt supply

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 11:10am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early session on Friday as a lack of major triggers made market participants pause and wait for fresh supply of debt through the upcoming weekly auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield could move in 7.33%-7.38% range till the auction, a trader with a private bank said, after closing at 7.3432% on Thursday.

“Broadly, there is caution after the monetary policy. Yields could rise further if there is weak demand at the auction,” the trader said.

Broader sentiment was bearish after the Reserve Bank of India earlier this week raised the repo rate by 25 bps and left door open to more tightening.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.63 billion)through the sale of bonds later in the day.

The auction includes 110 billion rupees of the liquid 14-year note.

Indian bond yields seen rising ahead of debt sales, RBI policy view hurts

The supply comes after the government issued green bonds worth 80 billion rupees on Thursday, a majority of which was bought by state-run banks and large state-run insurance company.

Even as the central government bond auction-cycle ends in February, the market remains worried about an elevated gross supply of 15.43 trillion rupees due for the next financial year, various traders have said.

The supply of debt in the coming fiscal year is likely to outstrip demand, pushing up bond yields and prompting the Reserve Bank of India to likely provide support via bond buys, Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head - Asia rates strategy (ex-China), and head - flows strategy global research at Standard Chartered Bank said.

The RBI is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the US Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said.

The RBI has raised rates by 250 bps in this fiscal.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt supply

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Stalled IMF bailout remains locked

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Ogra tasked to carry out audit of OMCs

KCR, other CPEC projects come under govt focus

Afghanistan: Pakistan stays away from India-initiated talks in Moscow

Read more stories