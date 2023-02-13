Governor hopes sanctions on Iran will be lifted soon

LAHORE: Expressing the hope that economic sanctions imposed on Iran would be lifted soon, Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that trade relations between the two countries would be promoted further.

While talking with an Iranian delegation comprising Rectors, vice-chancellors and religious scholars of different universities of Iran, here Sunday, the governor said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy brotherly and cordial relations.

Both the countries share common border, history, religion, culture and values. He expressed hope that this visit will play a vital role in strengthening the connections between the universities of Iran and Pakistan.

He underlined the need to enhance the bilateral relations in the field of art, education and trade. He said that both countries continued border and barter trade despite economic sanctions.

The Iranian delegation members said on the occasion that Pakistan has always supported Iran on every forum. They added that Pak Iran friendship is strengthening with the passage of time.

Iranian consul General, Mehran Movahhedfar, DG Iran Consul General, Jafar Ronas, Vice chancellors of various universities including Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr Nasir Mehmood, VC Punjab University, Prof Dr Niazi Ahmed Akhtar, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Khalid Masood Gondal, VC UVAS, Dr Naseem Ahmed, VC Superior University, Dr Sumaira Rehman were present on this occasion.

The Iranian Delegation was comprised of Ayatollah Ahmad Movalleghi, president of Majlis Islamic Centre, Syed Abolhassan Navav, president, University of Religions and Denominations, Abdolhadi Masoodi, president, Quran and Hadith University and others.

