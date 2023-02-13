AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks decline as Sino-US tensions rise

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

BEIJING: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by rising Sino-US tensions, waning excitement over post-COVID recovery, and cooling interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.6% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng tanked roughly 2%, as tech shares tumbled.

The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to China’s military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into US airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

The US is conducting a post-mortem on the wreckage of the balloon, and “one can sense the impending storm in Washington,” John Browning, Managing Director of BANDS Financial wrote in a note. “Certainly, more sanctions will follow.”

Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that China’s January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand — that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-COVID policy ended — are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.

“While local investors agreed overall economic growth would recover this year, there appeared to be a lack of conviction on the magnitude of the rebound,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a report on Friday.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, expects China’s central bank to cut policy rates as soon as next week to bolster the economy further.

China’s tech-focused STAR Market dropped 1.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 4.7%, amid media reports that the Joe Biden administration is poised to introduce new restrictions on US companies funding the development of advanced computing technologies in China.

China’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Index fell 1.2% from 10-month highs on Friday. Hanwang Technology Co Ltd, widely seen as a bellwether of Chinese interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks, tumbled nearly 6% after disclosing that several major shareholders reduced stakes over the past few days.

Hong Kong stocks China stock CSI300 Index Chinese spy balloon US airspace

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks decline as Sino-US tensions rise

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories