Wapda Engineering Academy given campus status of proposed University

FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed met with WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd).

On the suggestion of Malik Tahsin Awan, Chairman WAPDA decided to give WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad the campus status of the proposed university of WAPDA.

Chairman WAPDA Lieutenant General Sajjad Ghani (retd) said on this occasion that WAPDA is establishing a university in line with modern requirements which will start working very soon and WAPDA Engineering Academy will have its campus in Faisalabad. Engineering Academy Faisalabad will be upgraded. WAPDA University will act as a center of excellence in curriculum and research directly related to national development.

He thanked Chairman WAPDA for the decision to make WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad a university campus on his suggestion. He said that the opening of the campus of WAPDA University in Faisalabad will be a precious gift for the people of Faisalabad.

Chairman WAPDA on the suggestion of Malik Tahsin Awan formed a working committee for the transfer of management of WAPDA Hospital to FESCO; the committee will work on integration into FESCO and formulate concrete proposals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023